Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Lowered to $277.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $292.00 to $277.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on STZ. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.13.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ stock opened at $229.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.18 and a 200-day moving average of $242.00. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $207.59 and a 12-month high of $261.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

