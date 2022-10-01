Contentos Price Down 5.1% Over Last Week (COS)

Contentos (COS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. During the last week, Contentos has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Contentos has a total market cap of $24.55 million and $2.58 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contentos coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005185 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,291.96 or 1.00003980 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007143 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00064758 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010367 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005500 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00065257 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00082999 BTC.

Contentos Coin Profile

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2019. Contentos’ total supply is 9,921,624,416 coins and its circulating supply is 4,153,552,960 coins. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io.

Contentos Coin Trading

COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

