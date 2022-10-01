Copiosa Coin (COP) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $62,248.00

Copiosa Coin (COP) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Copiosa Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Copiosa Coin has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $62,248.00 worth of Copiosa Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Copiosa Coin has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003364 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001035 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010851 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069568 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10635234 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Copiosa Coin
Copiosa Coin’s official Twitter account is @copiosaofficial.
