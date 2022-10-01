Copiosa Coin (COP) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $62,248.00

Copiosa Coin (COP) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Copiosa Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Copiosa Coin has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $62,248.00 worth of Copiosa Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Copiosa Coin has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Copiosa Coin alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069568 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10635234 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Copiosa Coin

Copiosa Coin’s official Twitter account is @copiosaofficial.

Copiosa Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Copiosa Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Copiosa Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Copiosa Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Copiosa Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Copiosa Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.