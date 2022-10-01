Cormark Cuts Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Price Target to C$16.50

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cormark from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Algoma Steel Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ASTL opened at C$8.90 on Wednesday. Algoma Steel Group has a twelve month low of C$8.53 and a twelve month high of C$17.27. The company has a market cap of C$938.10 million and a P/E ratio of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.17.

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

About Algoma Steel Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.46%.

(Get Rating)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.