CryptoFranc (XCHF) Trading Down 0.5% This Week

CryptoFranc (XCHF) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 1st. During the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One CryptoFranc coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00005215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoFranc has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and $103,213.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoFranc Coin Profile

CryptoFranc launched on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 3,100,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog. The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch.

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond.All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

