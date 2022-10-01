CUDOS Price Hits $0.0058 on Major Exchanges (CUDOS)

CUDOS (CUDOS) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One CUDOS coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CUDOS has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. CUDOS has a market cap of $50.38 million and approximately $410,223.00 worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003625 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000622 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010941 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
CUDOS Coin Profile
CUDOS’s genesis date was January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 8,739,245,952 coins and its circulating supply is 3,458,206,156 coins. CUDOS’s official website is www.cudos.org. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
CUDOS Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUDOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUDOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
