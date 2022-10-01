CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $911,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,828 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,719 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 25,345 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 23,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 22,252 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS Health Trading Down 1.7 %

Several brokerages recently commented on CVS. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.59.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $95.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.99. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.78 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

