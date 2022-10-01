dAppstore Price Down 7.6% This Week (DAPPX)

dAppstore (DAPPX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. dAppstore has a total market capitalization of $6.18 million and $351,749.00 worth of dAppstore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dAppstore coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, dAppstore has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

dAppstore Profile

dAppstore launched on January 15th, 2022. dAppstore’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. dAppstore’s official Twitter account is @d_appstore and its Facebook page is accessible here. dAppstore’s official website is dappstore.me.

Buying and Selling dAppstore

According to CryptoCompare, “The native utility token of dAppstore (DAPPC) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of dAppstore, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem and is intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dAppstore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dAppstore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dAppstore using one of the exchanges listed above.

