Defi For You Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30,389.00 (DFY)

Defi For You (DFY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 1st. Defi For You has a total market capitalization of $947,134.03 and $30,389.00 worth of Defi For You was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Defi For You has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One Defi For You coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Defi For You Profile

Defi For You’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Defi For You’s total supply is 861,416,468 coins and its circulating supply is 406,416,468 coins. Defi For You’s official website is defi.com.vn. Defi For You’s official Twitter account is @DeFiForYou and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Defi For You Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi For You is a peer-to-peer NFT trading and crypto lending platform built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows users to use NFTs as collateral for a P2P loan.”

