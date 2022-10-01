Dego Finance Price Down 5.8% Over Last Week (DEGO)

Dego Finance (DEGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Dego Finance has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Dego Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.71 or 0.00008856 BTC on popular exchanges. Dego Finance has a market capitalization of $17.35 million and $4.60 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dego Finance Profile

Dego Finance’s genesis date was September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 10,148,343 coins. Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dego Finance is dego.finance/home.

Dego Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept. Modularity refers to the combination of various elements of the product to form a subsystem with specific functions. We combine this subsystem as a universal module with other modules to create a new system with multiple functions and performance.In short words, each product can be regarded as a module. After a combination of different modules, a new product comes out, thereby achieving the effect of 1+1>2. LEGO bricks are the best example and inspiration for those modules. Every brick is plain and ordinary, but it generates endless possibilities when putting together.DEGO equals to LEGO in the DeFi world. Each DeFi protocol as a brick, It could be the stable coin(DAI), flash Loans(Aave, Compound), DEX exchanges(Uniswap and Balancer), derivatives( Synthetix), insurances (Nexus Mutual). Around these underlying protocols, we will build a new dapp to enhance the value of the DeFi, create diversified investment portfolios and generate substantial financial returns for users, and become the entrance to the future of financial services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dego Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dego Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dego Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

