DekBox (DEK) Reaches One Day Volume of $20,040.00

DekBox (DEK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 30th. One DekBox coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DekBox has a market capitalization of $137,241.00 and approximately $20,040.00 worth of DekBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DekBox has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004624 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000207 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00045833 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000588 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $316.66 or 0.01632006 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00035290 BTC.

DEK is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2021. DekBox’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DekBox is https://reddit.com/r/dekbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DekBox’s official Twitter account is @Dekbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. DekBox’s official website is www.dekbox.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “DekBox (decentralized lending box) is a DeFi ecological platform for lending + SWAP + aggregated income created by developers in the global DeFi community.DekBox’s synthetic asset business aims to provide users with liquidity benefits and multi-dimensional appreciation of mortgage POS assets through multi-chain asset synthesizing mortgage agreements.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DekBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DekBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DekBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

