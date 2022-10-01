delta.theta (DLTA) Price Tops $0.0147 on Major Exchanges

delta.theta (DLTA) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. One delta.theta coin can currently be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, delta.theta has traded 71.9% higher against the US dollar. delta.theta has a market capitalization of $789,908.79 and $14,440.00 worth of delta.theta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010937 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

delta.theta Coin Profile

delta.theta’s total supply is 99,307,917 coins and its circulating supply is 53,780,000 coins. delta.theta’s official Twitter account is @home.

Buying and Selling delta.theta

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as delta.theta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade delta.theta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase delta.theta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

