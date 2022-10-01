DeRace Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges (DERC)

DeRace (DERC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. During the last week, DeRace has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. DeRace has a total market capitalization of $28.51 million and $126,531.00 worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeRace coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001231 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeRace alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010941 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DeRace

DeRace was first traded on August 2nd, 2021. DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins. The official website for DeRace is www.derace.io. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeRace Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeRace is a decentralized blockchain-based racehorse platform that joins millions of racehorse enthusiasts in a community where users can buy and breed NFT horses, bet on real-time horse races, and host races on their own hippodromes for actual profit.The DeRace Coin (DERC) is an ERC20-compliant cryptographic token that can be traded on the Ethereum blockchain just like Ether. It is both a DeRace platform currency and an independent store of value for players and investors.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeRace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeRace should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeRace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeRace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeRace and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.