dFuture Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $4,304.10 (DFT)

dFuture (DFT) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. In the last seven days, dFuture has traded 91.4% lower against the US dollar. dFuture has a market cap of $4,304.10 and approximately $16,156.00 worth of dFuture was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dFuture coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

dFuture Profile

dFuture (DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. dFuture’s total supply is 111,739,960 coins. dFuture’s official Twitter account is @dFuture_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dFuture

According to CryptoCompare, “Draftcoin is a cryptocurrency with a blockchain built on top of a gaming platform. Along with using DFT as the gaming website’s native currency, Draftcoin will also take advantage of blockchain technology to store player statistics and high scores, and so provide a verifiable high score system. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dFuture directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dFuture should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dFuture using one of the exchanges listed above.

