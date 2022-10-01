DFX Finance Price Reaches $0.45 (DFX)

DFX Finance (DFX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last week, DFX Finance has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One DFX Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00002311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DFX Finance has a total market cap of $44.60 million and $76,830.00 worth of DFX Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DFX Finance

DFX Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. DFX Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DFX Finance’s official website is dfx.finance. The Reddit community for DFX Finance is https://reddit.com/r/DFX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DFX Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DFX Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DFX Finance is a decentralized foreign exchange (FX) protocol optimized for trading fiat-backed foreign stablecoins, (CADC, EURS, XSGD, etc.), its contracts to provide true financial localization for the customers of your global business. A decentralized protocol where users can swap non-USD stablecoins pegged to various foreign currencies is not only important, but necessary.”

