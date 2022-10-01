DinoX (DNXC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $47,455.00

DinoX (DNXC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 1st. Over the last week, DinoX has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One DinoX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. DinoX has a total market cap of $2.74 million and $47,455.00 worth of DinoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

DinoX Coin Profile

DinoX was first traded on May 20th, 2021. DinoX’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins. The official website for DinoX is dinox.io. DinoX’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DinoX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoX is a combat and strategy game in a sandbox environment. A beloved gameplay genre blended with a fan-favorite theme of dinosaurs.Players build dino kingdoms, rally resources to expand, build combative skills to occupy others, and due to the benefits of the metaverse, retain true ownership of the game.DinoX (DNXC) is the currency used for trading DNX eggs, staking, governing, playing the game and fully liquidable on marketplaces (ERC 20).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DinoX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DinoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

