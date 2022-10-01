DISCIPLINA 24-Hour Volume Hits $11,487.00 (DSCPL)

DISCIPLINA (DSCPL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. In the last week, DISCIPLINA has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. DISCIPLINA has a market cap of $715,560.20 and approximately $11,487.00 worth of DISCIPLINA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DISCIPLINA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,324.11 or 0.99995249 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007144 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00064550 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010349 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00065199 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00082681 BTC.

DISCIPLINA Profile

DISCIPLINA (CRYPTO:DSCPL) is a coin. DISCIPLINA’s total supply is 375,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,460,000,000 coins. DISCIPLINA’s official Twitter account is @tchmpls_events and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DISCIPLINA

According to CryptoCompare, “Dreamscape Capital is an open-end investment fund with a primary focus on innovative blockchain technology markets. Its mission is to provide global investors with a larger range of asset management services. The team specializes in profitable trading techniques, high due diligence standards, and exceptional market proficiency. The official Dreamscape ticker is “DSC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “DSCP” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DISCIPLINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DISCIPLINA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DISCIPLINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

