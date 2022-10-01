Divergent Wealth Advisors Buys 117,568 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Divergent Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 530,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,568 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 49.9% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its largest position. Divergent Wealth Advisors owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $201,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $358.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $402.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.22. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $358.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

