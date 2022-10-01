Don-key (DON) Price Reaches $0.0321 on Top Exchanges

Don-key (DON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 1st. One Don-key coin can currently be bought for $0.0321 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Don-key has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. Don-key has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and $32,188.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010941 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Don-key Coin Profile

Don-key’s launch date was May 2nd, 2021. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Don-key’s official website is don-key.finance. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Don-key

According to CryptoCompare, “Don-key is designed to reduce the entry barrier for both yield farmers and liquidity providers, opening the DeFi world for two distinct groups of people: those with low investment funds and those who cannot dedicate themselves to mastering the skills and strategies needed to participate in the DeFi world.DON tokens are the full utility token for the Don-key “copy farming” platform. In order to access the DAPP and participate users need to hold at least 100 $DON in their wallet.”

