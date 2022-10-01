Drip Network (DRIP) Trading Down 3.1% Over Last Week

Drip Network (DRIP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Drip Network coin can now be bought for approximately $6.31 or 0.00032628 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Drip Network has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Drip Network has a total market capitalization of $14.21 million and approximately $53,409.00 worth of Drip Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Drip Network Coin Profile

Drip Network launched on April 17th, 2021. Drip Network’s total supply is 2,252,631 coins. Drip Network’s official Twitter account is @DRIPcommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Drip Network’s official website is drip.community.

Buying and Selling Drip Network

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIP Network is the latest project developed by Forex_Shark, BB and team.The official token of the DRIP Network is DRIP (BEP-20) on the Binance Smart blockchain (BSC) that captures value by being scarce, deflationary, censorship-resistant, and by being built on a robust, truly decentralized blockchain.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drip Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drip Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Drip Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

