Duncan Neale Purchases 3,200 Shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) Stock

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Rating) insider Duncan Neale acquired 3,200 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 157 ($1.90) per share, for a total transaction of £5,024 ($6,070.57).

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Price Performance

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock opened at GBX 168.50 ($2.04) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 167.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 156.28. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.52 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 183.50 ($2.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £912.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 842.50.

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund in a research note on Wednesday.

Featured Stories

