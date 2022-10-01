EasyFi (EZ) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $35,238.00

EasyFi (EZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 1st. In the last week, EasyFi has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. EasyFi has a market cap of $436,870.18 and $35,238.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EasyFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0685 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,316.87 or 0.99944055 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007021 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004808 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00064667 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003356 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010348 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005545 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00065504 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00082801 BTC.
EasyFi Profile
EasyFi (EZ) is a coin. It launched on April 29th, 2021. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,373,614 coins. EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
EasyFi Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars.
