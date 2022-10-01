eCash Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 1st. One eCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a total market cap of $789.69 million and approximately $10.85 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded down 10.1% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,307.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.20 or 0.00611542 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $117.89 or 0.00610580 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00251452 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00048229 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000884 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000042 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005289 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008936 BTC.
eCash Profile
eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,185,870,896,789 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.