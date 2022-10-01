Einsteinium Price Hits $0.0095 on Top Exchanges (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Einsteinium has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $12,238.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00021883 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00277089 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001246 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00017135 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002216 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,877,933 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Einsteinium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.