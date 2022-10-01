Elk Finance (ELK) 1-Day Volume Hits $56,620.00

Elk Finance (ELK) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Elk Finance has a market capitalization of $393,415.04 and approximately $56,620.00 worth of Elk Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elk Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Elk Finance has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069437 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10615256 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elk Finance Profile

Elk Finance’s total supply is 4,242,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,874,303 coins. The Reddit community for Elk Finance is https://reddit.com/r/ElkFinance. Elk Finance’s official Twitter account is @elk_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elk Finance

