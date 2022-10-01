ELONGATE Price Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (ELONGATE)

ELONGATE (ELONGATE) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. During the last week, ELONGATE has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One ELONGATE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ELONGATE has a total market cap of $4.30 million and $14,680.00 worth of ELONGATE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010880 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069568 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10635234 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ELONGATE

ELONGATE’s total supply is 569,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 475,627,976,172,486 coins. ELONGATE’s official Twitter account is @elongateog and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ELONGATE is https://reddit.com/r/Elongatetoken.

