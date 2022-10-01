EnPro Industries, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EnPro Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.62. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for EnPro Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.24 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Shares of NPO stock opened at $84.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. EnPro Industries has a twelve month low of $76.14 and a twelve month high of $117.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.38.

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.51. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in EnPro Industries by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 13.01%.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

