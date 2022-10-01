EpiK Protocol (EPK) Price Tops $0.0067

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 1st. EpiK Protocol has a market cap of $873,333.00 and approximately $450,681.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010941 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About EpiK Protocol

EpiK Protocol’s launch date was August 31st, 2020. EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 130,057,090 coins. The official website for EpiK Protocol is www.epik-protocol.io. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EpiK Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “EpiK Protocol envisions building a decentralized KG using blockchain technology to expand the horizons of today's AI technology, tapping on the decentralized storage technology which originated from Filecoin, uniquely designed Token Economy which ensures fair incentives, Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO ) to ensure trusted governance, and Decentralized Financial Technology (DeFi) for reliable financial capabilities. Thus, creating a trusted, multi-party collaboration platform where all trusted contributors are rewarded fairly.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EpiK Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EpiK Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EpiK Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

