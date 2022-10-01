Equilibria (XEQ) One Day Volume Hits $12,732.00

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Equilibria has a total market cap of $3.72 million and $12,732.00 worth of Equilibria was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equilibria coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0667 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Equilibria has traded down 9% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Safex Token (SFT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001446 BTC.
- Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- PengolinCoin (PGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Nibble (NBXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Equilibria Profile
Equilibria is a coin. Equilibria’s total supply is 55,695,416 coins. Equilibria’s official message board is medium.com/@projecttriton/new-journey-the-sao-stablecoin-da6f9119a410. The Reddit community for Equilibria is https://reddit.com/r/EquilibriaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Equilibria’s official website is equilibria.network. Equilibria’s official Twitter account is @EquilibriaCC and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Equilibria Coin Trading
