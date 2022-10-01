Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Yum China Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Yum China in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now anticipates that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Yum China’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. Yum China had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion.

Yum China stock opened at $47.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.88. Yum China has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $61.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,251,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Yum China by 10,461.2% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,868,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,884,000 after buying an additional 1,851,214 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Yum China by 5.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,710,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,674,000 after buying an additional 955,868 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Yum China by 21.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,154,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,115,000 after buying an additional 922,123 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 239.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,264,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,032,000 after purchasing an additional 892,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

