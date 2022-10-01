Eska (ESK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14,226.00

Eska (ESK) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Eska has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Eska has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $14,226.00 worth of Eska was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eska coin can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003361 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001034 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010846 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069437 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10615256 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Eska Profile
Eska is a coin. Eska’s official Twitter account is @EskaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Eska is eskacoin.com.
Eska Coin Trading
