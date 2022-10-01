Evanesco Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $58,954.00 (EVA)

Evanesco Network (EVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 30th. Evanesco Network has a total market capitalization of $212,010.00 and $58,954.00 worth of Evanesco Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Evanesco Network has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One Evanesco Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Evanesco Network Profile

Evanesco Network’s genesis date was December 23rd, 2021. Evanesco Network’s total supply is 185,000,000 coins. Evanesco Network’s official Twitter account is @evanescoio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Evanesco Network’s official website is www.evanesco.org.

Evanesco Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EVA is a financial protocol platform in the Web3 ecology that combines Layer0 network infrastructure and privacycomputing framework. Based on the double-layer consensus mechanism, EVA not only provides a decentralized, flexible and secure network infrastructure for the cryptocurrency ecology, but also support the scalable and efficient protection of private assets for smart contracts. It provide safe, reliable and efficient network access and encrypted financial services for the Web3.0 application and DeFi ecology.”

