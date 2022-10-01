Exohood (EXO) Trading 1,126.5% Higher This Week

Exohood (EXO) traded down 41.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 1st. Exohood has a total market cap of $660,021.75 and approximately $10,582.00 worth of Exohood was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exohood coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Exohood has traded 1,126.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,307.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00021313 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00273888 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00142538 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.98 or 0.00730194 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.92 or 0.00605595 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Exohood Coin Profile

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exohood’s total supply is 12,779,147,102 coins and its circulating supply is 1,080,145,797 coins. Exohood’s official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Exohood is https://reddit.com/r/Exohood and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Exohood

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exohood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exohood should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exohood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

