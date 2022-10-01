Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Short Interest Up 34.4% in September

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the August 31st total of 9,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 73,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Expion360 stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Expion360 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Expion360 Stock Down 5.8 %

XPON stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. Expion360 has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $11.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98.

Expion360 Company Profile

Expion360 ( NASDAQ:XPON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter.

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It also provides various models of industrial tiedowns; battery monitors; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

Featured Stories

