FansTime Market Capitalization Tops $316,635.00 (FTI)

FansTime (FTI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One FansTime coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, FansTime has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. FansTime has a market capitalization of $316,635.00 and approximately $1.67 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

FansTime Profile

FansTime launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 5,045,177,200 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FansTime is www.fanstime.org/english.html.

Buying and Selling FansTime

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI”

