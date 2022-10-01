FastSwap Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (FAST)

FastSwap (FAST) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One FastSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FastSwap has a market cap of $298,414.00 and approximately $31,388.00 worth of FastSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FastSwap has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FastSwap Profile

FastSwap’s launch date was July 20th, 2021. FastSwap’s total supply is 380,000,000 coins. FastSwap’s official website is fastswap.finance/#. FastSwap’s official Twitter account is @fastswapdex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FastSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “FastSwap is a decentralized protocol for automated liquidity provision on Ethereum and BSC. A community driven project to build real DeFi products. FastSwap is a Dex for erc20/Bep20 tokenTelegram”

