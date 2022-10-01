Feisty Doge NFT 1-Day Volume Tops $24,932.00 (NFD)

Feisty Doge NFT (NFD) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last seven days, Feisty Doge NFT has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. Feisty Doge NFT has a market cap of $3.24 million and $24,932.00 worth of Feisty Doge NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feisty Doge NFT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010950 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Feisty Doge NFT Profile

Feisty Doge NFT launched on August 19th, 2021. Feisty Doge NFT’s total supply is 100,013,673,040 coins. Feisty Doge NFT’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Feisty Doge NFT’s official website is feistydoge.art.

Feisty Doge NFT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “$NFD represents a fractional ownership of the Fiesty Doge NFT, an NFT that was minted by the owner and photographer of the shiba-inu in the doge meme. In the case of a fractional buyout, tokens can be redeemed for the equivalent value.”

According to CryptoCompare, "$NFD represents a fractional ownership of the Fiesty Doge NFT, an NFT that was minted by the owner and photographer of the shiba-inu in the doge meme. In the case of a fractional buyout, tokens can be redeemed for the equivalent value."

