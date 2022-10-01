Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS) Insider Georgina Field Acquires 2,250 Shares

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS – Get Rating) insider Georgina Field purchased 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 231 ($2.79) per share, with a total value of £5,197.50 ($6,280.21).

Fidelity China Special Situations Stock Up 2.1 %

FCSS opened at GBX 222.50 ($2.69) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 241.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 250.77. Fidelity China Special Situations PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 211.50 ($2.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 345 ($4.17).

Fidelity China Special Situations Company Profile

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited and FIL Investments International. It invests in the public equity markets of China, which includes companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies on other stock exchanges.

