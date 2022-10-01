Firdaos (FDO) Price Up 303.7% Over Last 7 Days

Firdaos (FDO) traded up 38.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Firdaos has a market cap of $33,669.00 and $69,407.00 worth of Firdaos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Firdaos coin can currently be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Firdaos has traded 303.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010937 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Firdaos’ launch date was December 21st, 2020. Firdaos’ total supply is 1,920,036 coins. Firdaos’ official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Firdaos’ official website is firdaos.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Firdaos aims to disrupt the traditional real estate ecosystem through blockchain technology and DeFi, which allows converting real estate assets into flash liquidity pools crowdfunded by a decentralized community of cryptocurrency investors from around the world.Whitepaper”

