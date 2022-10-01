First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on First United from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:FUNC opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $109.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average of $19.66. First United has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.38 million for the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 29.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First United by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of First United during the first quarter valued at $617,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First United by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First United by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First United by 28.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

