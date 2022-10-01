Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FRTX) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($1.96) Per Share

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.96) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.49) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.24) EPS.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRTX opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.02. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $34.16.

About Fresh Tracks Therapeutics

Brickell Biotech, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.

