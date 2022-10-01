Futureswap Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.98 Million (FST)

Futureswap (FST) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Futureswap coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000710 BTC on exchanges. Futureswap has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and $43,161.00 worth of Futureswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Futureswap has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Futureswap

Futureswap’s genesis date was December 9th, 2020. Futureswap’s total supply is 21,759,878 coins. Futureswap’s official website is www.futureswap.com. Futureswap’s official Twitter account is @1irstcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Futureswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Futureswap is an Ethereum-based platform for traders and yield seekers, designed from the beginning to be user-owned and governed. Futureswap offers up to 20x leverage with a system that provides a high level of efficiency and distributed incentives.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Futureswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Futureswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Futureswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

