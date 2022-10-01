FY2022 Earnings Estimate for East West Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) – Wedbush increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for East West Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.85 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.83. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $7.80 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.75 EPS.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 45.32%. The company had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EWBC. Truist Financial raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $67.14 on Thursday. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $93.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.33 and its 200 day moving average is $72.38. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 52.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 119.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 868.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 3,385.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

