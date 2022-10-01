FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Issued By Barrington Research

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) – Barrington Research upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Stericycle in a report issued on Monday, September 26th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.93. The consensus estimate for Stericycle’s current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stericycle’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $679.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Stock Down 2.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $42.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $70.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average is $49.56. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.33, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,406,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,310,000 after buying an additional 47,737 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,620,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,500 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Stericycle by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,204,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,812 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Stericycle by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,396,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,069,000 after purchasing an additional 51,885 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,340,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,738,000 after purchasing an additional 95,921 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

