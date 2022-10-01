FY2022 EPS Estimates for MTY Food Group Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MTY Food Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 26th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $3.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.88. The consensus estimate for MTY Food Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.40 per share.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$162.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$155.00 million.

MTY Food Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTY. TD Securities increased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$68.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$70.94.

Shares of MTY stock opened at C$57.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 14.73. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of C$45.20 and a 1-year high of C$71.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$59.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.74, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

MTY Food Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

