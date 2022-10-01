Gains Associates (GAINS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $15,485.00

Gains Associates (GAINS) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Gains Associates coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000579 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gains Associates has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gains Associates has a total market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $15,485.00 worth of Gains Associates was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,312.17 or 1.00017604 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007141 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00064683 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010358 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00065295 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00082857 BTC.

Gains Associates Coin Profile

Gains Associates is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Gains Associates’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,000,000 coins. Gains Associates’ official Twitter account is @GainsAssociates.

Gains Associates Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gains is a decentralized VC. Holding a certain amount of GAINS will give users access to tiered investment groups in which exclusive deals for private sales are offered. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gains Associates directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gains Associates should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gains Associates using one of the exchanges listed above.

