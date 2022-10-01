GazeTV Price Hits $0.0011 (GAZE)

GazeTV (GAZE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. GazeTV has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $72,137.00 worth of GazeTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GazeTV has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. One GazeTV coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069568 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10635234 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GazeTV Coin Profile

GazeTV’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. GazeTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. GazeTV’s official website is gazetv.com/#private_access. GazeTV’s official Twitter account is @GazeTVF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GazeTV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GazeTV is a social entertainment platform with built-in tokenomic incentives and reward functions. Harnessing the advantage of blockchain technology, it built the GAZE tokenized ecosystem to empower creators and audience to interact, support and grow with each other.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GazeTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GazeTV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GazeTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

