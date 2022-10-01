Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Genius Sports in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 26th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Genius Sports’ current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Genius Sports’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $5.25 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

Shares of GENI opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Genius Sports has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $19.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 54.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The business had revenue of $71.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Genius Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GENI. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Genius Sports by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 256,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 55,606 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Genius Sports by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 229,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 81,657 shares during the period. DSC Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its position in Genius Sports by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,477,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

