Gera Coin (GERA) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Gera Coin (GERA) traded up 32.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Gera Coin has a market capitalization of $9.77 million and $346,192.00 worth of Gera Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gera Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gera Coin has traded down 67.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010850 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069690 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10653982 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Gera Coin was first traded on October 30th, 2020. Gera Coin’s total supply is 10,979,338,837 coins. The official website for Gera Coin is geracoin.io. Gera Coin’s official Twitter account is @GeraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GERA Coin is a payment-for-delivery app that uses cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. It uses blockchain technology to enable automatic conversion from fiat to cryptocurrency, allowing both crypto and non-crypto users to send payment for deliveries.With the GERA App, users can also send money to their peers, as well as pay for products of merchants who will integrate GERA Coin as one of their payment means.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gera Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gera Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gera Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

