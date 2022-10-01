Ghost Trading 9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GHOST)

Ghost (GHOST) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Ghost has a total market cap of $2.54 million and $379.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ghost has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. One Ghost coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,316.87 or 0.99944055 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007021 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00064667 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010348 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005545 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00065504 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00082801 BTC.

Ghost Profile

Ghost (GHOST) is a coin. Its launch date was June 16th, 2020. Ghost’s total supply is 20,632,028 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com.

Ghost Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. Telegram | Discord | Reddit “

